Feosol Bifera Iron

30 ctUPC: 0034601709530
Purchase Options

Product Details

Feosol® Complete with Bifera® contains two forms of iron: heme (as HIP) and non-heme (as PIC). The unique combination of HIP and PIC is an iron-rich supplement which also minimizes side effects such as constipation and nausea.

Feosol Original is a high potency iron that is often recommended by doctors.

Feosol Natural Release is gentle to your system because its absorption is naturally regulated by the body.

Feosol Complete with Bifera is an iron-rich supplement which minimizes side effects.

  • Dual Iron Formula
  • Minimizes Side Effects

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Iron28mg155%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Iron ( as : Pic ( Polysaccharide Iron Complex ) ( 22 Mg ) , ( as : Hip ( Heme Iron Polypeptide As Proferrin ) ( 6 Mg ) , Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate Dihydrate , Croscarmellose Sodium , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Sucrose , Protease , Polyvinyl Alcohol , Polyethylene Glycol , Talc , Yellow #6 Aluminum Lake , Titanium Dioxide , Red #40 Aluminum Lake .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
