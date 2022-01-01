Ferrara Trolli Sour Brite Octopus Gummi Candy
Product Details
Trolli Sour Brite Octopus''s come in delicious fruit flavors, all coated in sour sugar for a tongue-twisting experience. Sour Brite Octopus''s are the fat-free candy that delivers the punch your taste buds want with colors that are fun to eat. And their wormy shape means playing with your food has never been so much fun.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Sorbitol,Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Natural andArtificial Flavors, Fumaric Acid, Titanium Dioxide(Color), Calcium Lactate, Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6,Blue 1.
Allergen Info
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
