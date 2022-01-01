Ferrara Trolli Sour Brite Octopus Gummi Candy Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Ferrara Trolli Sour Brite Octopus Gummi Candy

6.3 oz Each / Pack of 8UPC: 1004142001628
Purchase Options

Product Details

Trolli Sour Brite Octopus''s come in delicious fruit flavors, all coated in sour sugar for a tongue-twisting experience. Sour Brite Octopus''s are the fat-free candy that delivers the punch your taste buds want with colors that are fun to eat. And their wormy shape means playing with your food has never been so much fun.

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 6 servings per container
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate21g8%
Sugar12g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Sorbitol,Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Natural andArtificial Flavors, Fumaric Acid, Titanium Dioxide(Color), Calcium Lactate, Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6,Blue 1.

Allergen Info
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More