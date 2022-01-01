Ferrari F355 Berlinetta Silver 1/18 Diecast Model Car by Hotwheels Perspective: front
Ferrari F355 Berlinetta Silver 1/18 Diecast Model Car by Hotwheels

1UPC: 0007429925735
Brand new 1:18 scale diecast car model of Ferrari F355 Berlinetta die cast car by Hotwheels.
Has steerable wheels.
Brand newbox.
Rubber tires.
Made of diecast with some plastic parts.
Has opening doors and engine compartment.
Detailed interior, exterior, engine compartment.
Dimensions approximately L-10, W-4, H-3.5 inches.

 