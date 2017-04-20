Fiber Gourmet Light Penne Perspective: front
Fiber Gourmet Light Penne

8 ozUPC: 0089224500209
Product Details

• 23 Net Carbs (compare to 41 in standard pasta)

• 41% fewer calories than standard pasta

Standard pasta: 210 calories per serving

FiberGourmet: 130 calories per serving

• Calories & fiber determined by laboratory analysis

• No artificial colors or artificial flavors

• Contains no polydextrose, no inulin, and no sorbitol or other polyols

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate42g14%
Dietary Fiber20g80%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Durum Semolina ( Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Modified Wheat Starch ( Resistant Starch , a Source of Fiber ) , and Wheat Gluten .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible