Fiber Gourmet Light Penne
Product Details
• 23 Net Carbs (compare to 41 in standard pasta)
• 41% fewer calories than standard pasta
Standard pasta: 210 calories per serving
FiberGourmet: 130 calories per serving
• Calories & fiber determined by laboratory analysis
• No artificial colors or artificial flavors
• Contains no polydextrose, no inulin, and no sorbitol or other polyols
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Durum Semolina ( Niacin , Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Modified Wheat Starch ( Resistant Starch , a Source of Fiber ) , and Wheat Gluten .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
