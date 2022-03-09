Fiber One™ Caramel Nut Chewy Protein Bars
New recipe! Conquer your cravings with this 6g of protein, 5g net carbs and 2g sugar snack.
Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Soluble Corn Fiber, Erythritol, Whey Protein Concentrate, Rice Flour, Vegetable Glycerin, Cocoa, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Rice Starch, Milk Protein Isolate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Natural Flavor, Sugar, Carrageenan, Disodium Phosphate, Barley Malt Extract, Stevia Leaf Extract, Caramel Color, Mixed Tocopherols Added to Retain Freshness.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.
