Fiber One™ Caramel Nut Chewy Protein Bars Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Fiber One™ Caramel Nut Chewy Protein Bars

10 ct / 1.17 ozUPC: 0001600040597
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

New recipe! Conquer your cravings with this 6g of protein, 5g net carbs and 2g sugar snack.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat3.5g17%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium130mg6%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber8g28%
Sugar2g
Protein6g10%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Soluble Corn Fiber, Erythritol, Whey Protein Concentrate, Rice Flour, Vegetable Glycerin, Cocoa, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Rice Starch, Milk Protein Isolate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Natural Flavor, Sugar, Carrageenan, Disodium Phosphate, Barley Malt Extract, Stevia Leaf Extract, Caramel Color, Mixed Tocopherols Added to Retain Freshness.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More