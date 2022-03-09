Unprepared

Ingredients

Chicory Root Extract, Roasted Peanuts, Soy Protein Isolate, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Soluble Corn Fiber, Erythritol, Whey Protein Concentrate, Rice Flour, Vegetable Glycerin, Cocoa, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Rice Starch, Milk Protein Isolate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Natural Flavor, Sugar, Carrageenan, Disodium Phosphate, Barley Malt Extract, Stevia Leaf Extract, Caramel Color, Mixed Tocopherols Added to Retain Freshness.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More