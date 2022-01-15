Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat, Oat Cluster (Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Honey, Corn Syrup, Whole Grain Rice, Salt, Natural Flavor, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon. Vitamin E [Mixed Tocopherols] Added To Preserve Freshness), Corn Bran, Sugar, Whole Grain Rice, Wheat Bran, Corn Syrup, Salt, Honey, Corn Starch, Malt Syrup, Tripotassium Phosphate, Brown Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium.Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added To Preserve Freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron and Zinc (Mineral Nutrients), A B Vitamin (Niacinamide), Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Vitamin Bb (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), A.B Vitamin (Folic Acid), Vitamin B12

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More