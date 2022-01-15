Fiber One Honey Clusters Cereal Perspective: front
Fiber One Honey Clusters Cereal

14.25 ozUPC: 0001600027578
Product Details

Delightfully simple, whole-grain taste, and so many different benefits! Feeling like you need to get things moving? Do your business? All joking aside, we’re serious about going #2. Fiber One Cereals have at least 35% of your Daily Value of Fiber. Our insoluble Fiber helps with regularity in your digestive system. No pills, nothing to stir, just real food with a taste you’ll love

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (52 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate43g14.33%
Dietary Fiber10g40%
Sugar9g
Protein4g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron16mg88.89%
Magnesium40mg10%
Niacin10mg50%
Phosphorus100mg10%
Potassium200mg5.71%
Riboflavin0.85mg50%
Thiamin0.6mg40%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C6mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Zinc8mg53.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Wheat, Oat Cluster (Whole Grain Oats, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Rice Flour, Honey, Corn Syrup, Whole Grain Rice, Salt, Natural Flavor, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon. Vitamin E [Mixed Tocopherols] Added To Preserve Freshness), Corn Bran, Sugar, Whole Grain Rice, Wheat Bran, Corn Syrup, Salt, Honey, Corn Starch, Malt Syrup, Tripotassium Phosphate, Brown Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium.Vitamin E (Mixed Tocopherols) Added To Preserve Freshness.Vitamins and Minerals: Calcium Carbonate, Iron and Zinc (Mineral Nutrients), A B Vitamin (Niacinamide), Vitamin C (Sodium Ascorbate), Vitamin Bb (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin Mononitrate), A.B Vitamin (Folic Acid), Vitamin B12

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

