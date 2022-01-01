Fiezy Rugs Ice Blue/Taupe Milton Modern Metallic Geometric Accent Rug Perspective: front
Fiezy Rugs Ice Blue/Taupe Milton Modern Metallic Geometric Accent Rug Perspective: left
Fiezy Rugs Ice Blue/Taupe Milton Modern Metallic Geometric Accent Rug Perspective: right
Fiezy Rugs Ice Blue/Taupe Milton Modern Metallic Geometric Accent Rug Perspective: top
Fiezy Rugs Ice Blue/Taupe Milton Modern Metallic Geometric Accent Rug Perspective: bottom
Fiezy Rugs Ice Blue/Taupe Milton Modern Metallic Geometric Accent Rug

4.2 x 6.2 ftUPC: 0065429181465
Product Details

With elegant colors and traditional elements modified to give them a subtle contemporary slant the Milton Collection adds a touch of sophistication to any space. Made in Turkey these power-loomed rugs have a unique combination of three different fibers including a space dyed polyester and feature a high-low texture to lend dimension and a touch that's as incredibly soft as it is striking.

  • High/Low Pile