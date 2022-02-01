Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Figure It Out Puzzle Space 2+
1UPC: 0090298349043
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
A cosmic adventure awaits! This educational puzzle set engages children in creative play and encourages them to learn about the Solar System. Assemble the 20-piece colorful puzzle and set the stage for extraordinary adventures. The jumbo figures will help your child feel just like a space explorer! Just let your imagination run wild. The age-adapted illustrations and figures introduce young learners to space exploration and stimulate their creativity and imagination. Putting the sturdy pieces together is great for developing manual skills, perceptiveness and concentration.