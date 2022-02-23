Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar Perspective: front
Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar

16.9 fl ozUPC: 0004173600530
Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Italy, is made from specially selected grapes. Its unique flavor pairs perfectly with our Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a quick, healthy and tasty salad dressing, marinade, or dip. It also adds a wonderful zest to your favorite roasted vegetable dishes and signature sandwiches.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories11
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium3mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Grape Vinegar , * , Concentrated Grape Must , * , Colouring Agent : Ammonia Sulfite To Protect Color , Caramel , * . * , Contains : Sulphites .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

