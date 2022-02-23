Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar
Product Details
Filippo Berio Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Italy, is made from specially selected grapes. Its unique flavor pairs perfectly with our Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a quick, healthy and tasty salad dressing, marinade, or dip. It also adds a wonderful zest to your favorite roasted vegetable dishes and signature sandwiches.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Grape Vinegar , * , Concentrated Grape Must , * , Colouring Agent : Ammonia Sulfite To Protect Color , Caramel , * . * , Contains : Sulphites .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More