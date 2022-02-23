Hover to Zoom
Filippo Berio® Extra Light Olive Oil
25.3 fl ozUPC: 0004173603013
Product Details
Extra Light has a faint hint of olive oil flavor and a light aroma. This, along with its high smoke point, allow it to perform best in cooking methods such as baking, deep frying, stir-frying and braising.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olive Oil .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
