Filippo Berio® Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
Filippo Berio® Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Filippo Berio® Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Filippo Berio® Extra Virgin Olive Oil

101.4 fl ozUPC: 0004173601011
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

The deliciously rich flavor of Filippo Berio® Extra Virgin Olive Oil reflects the best heritage of Italian tradition. It is a rich, fruity, green-gold oil with a fine fragrance of pressed olives. This oil has just enough of the traditional typical "green" note to give brightness to its smooth yet complex flavor. The skill of the Berio family ensures that every drop of Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil will be a flavorful complement to the dishes you prepare.

Filippo Berio® Extra Virgin Olive Oilmay be used as a dressing for salad, dip for bread, sauteing meat and vegetables, or as an important ingredient in your favorite recipes. It makes an excellent marinade, and it's a delicious condiment when drizzled over vegetables, fish, poultry or meat. Also, it is is an all-natural product without additives or preservatives. It makes an excellent substitute for butter, and it will enhance the flavors of any dish.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (15 milliliter)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More