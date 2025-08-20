Hover to Zoom
Filippo Berio® Extra Virgin Olive Oil
25.3 fl ozUPC: 0004173601013
Product Details
Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil is made by using the first cold-press of the olives for a delicious taste. Its rich and balanced flavor is perfect for dipping, drizzling, and marinating, and as a healthy finish to steamed vegetables, baked potatoes, and soups.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
