Filippo Berio® Olive Oil
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0004173600180
Product Details
Perfectly balanced with a mild flavor, this classic olive oil is an ideal choice for basting grilled or roasted chicken, fish, and vegetables. It's also a delightful foundation for milder dressings and sauces.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Olive Oil Composed of Refined Olive Oils & Virgin Olive Oils.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
