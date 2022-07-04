Hover to Zoom
Filippo Berio White Wine Vinegar
16.9 fl ozUPC: 0004173600430
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Filippo Berio White Wine Vinegar is made from specially selected grapes. It pairs well with our Extra Virgin Olive Oil for a quick, healthy, and tasty vinaigrette. Its mild, fruity flavor adds a refreshing burst to seafood and poultry recipes, as well as fruit salads.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Red Wine Vinegar , * , Antioxidant : Sulphur Dioxide , * . * , Contains : Sulphites .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
