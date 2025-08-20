Hover to Zoom
Fini Modena Balsamic Vinegar
8.45 fl ozUPC: 0068586402002
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena , Min . 90% , ( Concentrated Cooked Grape Must , Wine Vinegar ) , Glucose Syrup , Food Starch .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
