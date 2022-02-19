Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid
Product Details
Tired of unloading a dishwasher full of wet and spotty dishes? Don't blame your dishwasher. Simply fill your machine's rinse aid compartment with Finish Jet-Dry 3in1 to solve three problems at once - it rinses, dries, and shines what detergent alone can’t!
- Rinses away leftover food and film
- Dries left behind water droplets
- Easy to use, simply refill the rinse aid compartment every few weeks, not every wash
- 100% better drying vs detergent alone
- PET Clear Bottle: Widely Recyclable. Remove plastic sleeve beforehand
- Automatically releases in dishwasher rinse cycle
- Glass Protection ingredient for lasting shine
- Removes spots and residue for brilliant shine
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , C12-15 Alcohols Ethoxylated Propoxylated , Trideceth-3 , Citric Acid , Sodium Polycarboxylate , Sodium Cumene Sulfonate , Potassium Sorbate , Zinc Acetate , Tetrasodium EDTA , Methylchloroisothiazolinone , Acid Blue 9 , Methylisothiazolinone , Sodium Sulfate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More