Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid
Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid Perspective: back
Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid Perspective: left
Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid Perspective: right
Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid Perspective: top
Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid Perspective: bottom
Finish Jet-Dry Rinse Aid

16 fl ozUPC: 0005170078826
Product Details

Tired of unloading a dishwasher full of wet and spotty dishes? Don't blame your dishwasher. Simply fill your machine's rinse aid compartment with Finish Jet-Dry 3in1 to solve three problems at once - it rinses, dries, and shines what detergent alone can’t!

  • Rinses away leftover food and film
  • Dries left behind water droplets
  • Easy to use, simply refill the rinse aid compartment every few weeks, not every wash
  • 100% better drying vs detergent alone
  • PET Clear Bottle: Widely Recyclable. Remove plastic sleeve beforehand
  • Automatically releases in dishwasher rinse cycle
  • Glass Protection ingredient for lasting shine
  • Removes spots and residue for brilliant shine

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , C12-15 Alcohols Ethoxylated Propoxylated , Trideceth-3 , Citric Acid , Sodium Polycarboxylate , Sodium Cumene Sulfonate , Potassium Sorbate , Zinc Acetate , Tetrasodium EDTA , Methylchloroisothiazolinone , Acid Blue 9 , Methylisothiazolinone , Sodium Sulfate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
