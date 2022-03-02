The Fire & Flavor HERO Grill is the world’s first environmentally friendly and premium portable grill that uses a biodegradable charcoal pod to make grilling clean, simple and highly portable. Thoughtful engineering combines a premium portable grill with environmentally friendly charcoal pods. The grill is lightweight, foldable to the size of standard laptop and, better yet, is dishwasher friendly. HERO single-use charcoal pods are vacuum sealed and simple to dispose of or compost after each use. The charcoal pod is earth friendly in that it is comprised of cardboard, lava stones and all-natural, instant-light charcoal briquettes.

PORTABLE CHARCOAL GRILL: Simplistic design meets rugged portability with the HERO Charcoal Grill System. Weighing less than 10 pounds and collapsible to the size of a standard laptop, HERO is perfect for easy grilling anywhere you go

CONVENIENT & COMPACT: The HERO’s compact size and quick set up allow you to conveniently enjoy a charcoal grilled meal almost anywhere outdoors

GRILL SIMPLE: For no-fuss grilling, unfold the grill legs, light the charcoal pod, and in about 10 minutes the grill will be ready to use! Once finished, extinguish the charcoal with water and dispose of the pod for a no-mess grilling experience

QUICK LIGHT CHARCOAL POD: The single use, biodegradable quick light charcoal pod provides 60 minutes of grilling time at 400 degrees. The uniform charcoal stacks ensure no wasted charcoal and the pod tray catches any grilling mess

QUALITY DESIGN: The grill is rust resistant for long lasting durability with TALONGRIP silicone-wrapped feet to keep the grill in place

DISHWASHER SAFE

Includes: