Hover to Zoom
Fireball® Cinnamon Whisky
10 ct / 50 mLUPC: 0008800403407
Purchase Options
Product Details
Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Needs No Introduction. If you haven't tried it yet, just imagine what it feels like to stand face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a whisky barrel full of spicy cinnamon. Live it, love it, shoot it – what happens next is up to you.
- What you have here is smooth whisky with a fiery kick of red hot cinnamon
- Tastes like heaven, but the burn is harsh
- What happens next is up to you
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.127 Approximately servings per container
Serving sizePer 1.5 Fluid Ounce
Amount per serving
Calories108
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate0g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Grain
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More