Firesteed Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0075352610000
Located in AISLE 3
Firesteed is dedicated to producing distinctive wines showcasing select vineyards spanning Oregon's most desirable winegrowing regions. This Firesteed Pinot Noir is light ruby in color with earthy, toasted oak notes on the nose. Bright and lively Bing cherry flavors and silky textures highlight the palate, as well as hints of cranberry and eucalyptus, followed by a long, smooth finish.