Fisher Boy® Fish Sticks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fisher Boy® Fish Sticks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Fisher Boy® Fish Sticks

120 ct / 60 ozUPC: 0004160005209
Purchase Options

Product Details

Skull & Crossbones Fish Sticks

Simply cook the Fisher Boy Fish Sticks according to package directions. When finished, cross them on the plate and add a cucumber slice above them. For a cool skull and crossbones look, make a face on the cucumber with ketchup. Enjoy!

  • Good source of protein
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial flavors

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size6sticks (84 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g13.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium540mg22.5%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar2g
Protein9g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Minced Fish Blend (Pollock Whiting, Haddock, Cod, Sole), Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean), Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Corn Starch, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Titanium Dioxide, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Yeast, Butter (Cream, Flavor), Natural Flavors, Spice, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More