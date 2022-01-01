Ingredients

Minced Fish Blend (Pollock Whiting, Haddock, Cod, Sole), Water, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean), Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Corn Starch, Soy Protein Concentrate, Contains 2% or Less of: Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Leavening (Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Titanium Dioxide, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Yeast, Butter (Cream, Flavor), Natural Flavors, Spice, Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More