Fisher Chef's Naturals Natural Sliced Almonds
Product Details
Fisher really goes nuts for fresh ideas in the kitchen, and we know you do too! So when cooking, replace ordinary with surprise. Experiment, improvise. Then enjoy the best part…sharing your delicious discovery with family and friends. Fisher Almonds add a mildly sweet, nutty accent and distinctive, crunchy texture to almost any savory or sweet dish including breakfasts, appetizers, salads, meats and fish, and desserts. Fisher's Freshness Seal locks in the flavor and re-seals the signature stand-up bag to keep nuts fresh even after opening.
- To keep fresh longer, store in freezer or refrigerator
- No preservatives
- Non-GMO Project verified
- American Heart Association* certified
- Meets criteria for heart-healthy food
- Grown in the central valley of California
- 10-ounce bag is equal to 2 2/3 cups of almonds
*American Heart Association Heart-Check certification does not apply to recipes or other information unless expressly stated.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almonds
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
