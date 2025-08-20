Fisher Chef's Naturals Natural Sliced Almonds Perspective: front
Fisher Chef's Naturals Natural Sliced Almonds Perspective: left
Fisher Chef's Naturals Natural Sliced Almonds Perspective: right
Fisher Chef's Naturals Natural Sliced Almonds

10 ozUPC: 0007069002385
Product Details

Fisher really goes nuts for fresh ideas in the kitchen, and we know you do too! So when cooking, replace ordinary with surprise. Experiment, improvise. Then enjoy the best part…sharing your delicious discovery with family and friends. Fisher Almonds add a mildly sweet, nutty accent and distinctive, crunchy texture to almost any savory or sweet dish including breakfasts, appetizers, salads, meats and fish, and desserts. Fisher's Freshness Seal locks in the flavor and re-seals the signature stand-up bag to keep nuts fresh even after opening.

  • To keep fresh longer, store in freezer or refrigerator
  • No preservatives
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • American Heart Association* certified
  • Meets criteria for heart-healthy food
  • Grown in the central valley of California
  • 10-ounce bag is equal to 2 2/3 cups of almonds

*American Heart Association Heart-Check certification does not apply to recipes or other information unless expressly stated.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Almonds

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
