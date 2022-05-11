Fisher Chef's Naturals Pecan Halves
Product Details
Fisher really goes nuts for fresh ideas in the kitchen, and we know you do too! So when cooking, replace ordinary with surprise. Experiment, improvise. Then enjoy the best part…sharing your delicious discovery with family and friends. Fisher Pecans add a rich, buttery note and crunchy, delicate texture to desserts, salads, main dishes, and appetizers. Fisher's Freshness Seal locks in the flavor and re-seals the signature stand-up bag to keep nuts fresh even after opening.
- No Preservatives
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- American Heart Association Certified
- Meets Criteria For Heart-Healthy Food
- Grown in the Southern United States and Mexico
- Stand up, Resealable Bag (2 1/2 Cups)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pecans
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
