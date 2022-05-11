Fisher Chef's Naturals Pecan Halves Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fisher Chef's Naturals Pecan Halves Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Fisher Chef's Naturals Pecan Halves Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Fisher Chef's Naturals Pecan Halves Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Fisher Chef's Naturals Pecan Halves

10 ozUPC: 0007069002334
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Fisher really goes nuts for fresh ideas in the kitchen, and we know you do too! So when cooking, replace ordinary with surprise. Experiment, improvise. Then enjoy the best part…sharing your delicious discovery with family and friends. Fisher Pecans add a rich, buttery note and crunchy, delicate texture to desserts, salads, main dishes, and appetizers. Fisher's Freshness Seal locks in the flavor and re-seals the signature stand-up bag to keep nuts fresh even after opening.

  • No Preservatives
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • American Heart Association Certified
  • Meets Criteria For Heart-Healthy Food
  • Grown in the Southern United States and Mexico
  • Stand up, Resealable Bag (2 1/2 Cups)

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat20g25.64%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pecans

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More