Fisher Chef's Naturals Walnut Halves & Pieces

24 ozUPC: 0007069001453
Product Details

Fisher really goes nuts for fresh ideas in the kitchen, and we know you do too! So when cooking, replace ordinary with surprise. Experiment, improvise. Then enjoy the best part…sharing your delicious discovery with family and friends. Fisher Walnuts add an earthy, fruity, and mildly tart flavor and tender texture to breakfasts and desserts, appetizers and salads, and meats and dips.

  • No preservatives
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Excellent source of ALA Omega-3
  • American Heart Association certified - meets criteria for heart-healthy food
  • Grown in Northern California

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat18g23.08%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Protein4g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium120mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Walnuts.

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
