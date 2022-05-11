Fisher Chef's Naturals Walnut Halves & Pieces
Product Details
Fisher really goes nuts for fresh ideas in the kitchen, and we know you do too! So when cooking, replace ordinary with surprise. Experiment, improvise. Then enjoy the best part…sharing your delicious discovery with family and friends. Fisher Walnuts add an earthy, fruity, and mildly tart flavor and tender texture to breakfasts and desserts, appetizers and salads, and meats and dips. Fisher's Freshness Seal locks in the flavor and re-seals the signature stand-up bag to keep nuts fresh even after opening.
- No Preservatives
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Excellent source of ALA OMEGA-3
- American Heart Association Certified
- Meets Criteria For Heart-Healthy Food
- Grown in Northern California
- Stand up, Resealable Bag (4 1/3 Cups)
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Walnuts.
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
