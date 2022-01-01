Fisher® Deluxe Mixed Nuts Tub Perspective: front
Fisher® Deluxe Mixed Nuts Tub Perspective: back
Fisher® Deluxe Mixed Nuts Tub Perspective: left
Fisher® Deluxe Mixed Nuts Tub

24 ozUPC: 0007069027063
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. You can find all of your favorite nuts in Fisher Deluxe Mixed Nuts – cashews, almonds, pecans and brazil nuts. Sorry peanuts, you're out of this one! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.

  • Made with cashews, almonds, pecans and brazil nuts
  • No peanuts
  • No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
  • No cholesterol
  • Kosher certified
  • Freshness sealed

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
24.0 About servings per container
Serving size28
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat4g0%
Monounsaturated Fat9g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar1g0%
Protein5g0%
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.2mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CASHEWS, ALMONDS, PECANS, BRAZIL NUTS, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SEA SALT

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
