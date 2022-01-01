Fisher® Deluxe Mixed Nuts Tub
Product Details
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. You can find all of your favorite nuts in Fisher Deluxe Mixed Nuts – cashews, almonds, pecans and brazil nuts. Sorry peanuts, you're out of this one! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.
- Made with cashews, almonds, pecans and brazil nuts
- No peanuts
- No artificial colors, flavors or preservatives
- No cholesterol
- Kosher certified
- Freshness sealed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CASHEWS, ALMONDS, PECANS, BRAZIL NUTS, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SEA SALT
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible