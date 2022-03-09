Fisher® Dry Roasted Peanuts Perspective: front
Fisher® Dry Roasted Peanuts Perspective: back
Fisher® Dry Roasted Peanuts Perspective: left
Fisher® Dry Roasted Peanuts Perspective: right
Fisher® Dry Roasted Peanuts

36 ozUPC: 0007069027067
Product Details

Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness; rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. It's a Fisher favorite! We start with premium peanuts, then salt and roast them to bring out the delicious crunch that everyone loves! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher!

  • No Cholesterol
  • Kosher Certified
  • Freshness Sealed
  • Dry Roasted, Golden Roast

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.33%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Sea Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Dried Torula Yeast, Salt, Spice, Molasses, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors (Contains Cereal With Gluten), Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin and Oleoresin of Paprika (Contains Soybean Oil)

Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
