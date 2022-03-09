Fisher® Dry Roasted Peanuts
Product Details
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness; rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. It's a Fisher favorite! We start with premium peanuts, then salt and roast them to bring out the delicious crunch that everyone loves! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher!
- No Cholesterol
- Kosher Certified
- Freshness Sealed
- Dry Roasted, Golden Roast
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Contains Less Than 2% of Each of the Following: Sea Salt, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Corn Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Dried Torula Yeast, Salt, Spice, Molasses, Onion Powder, Natural Flavors (Contains Cereal With Gluten), Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin and Oleoresin of Paprika (Contains Soybean Oil)
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More