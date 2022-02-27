Fisher® Glazed Pecans
Product Details
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. Fisher Praline Mammoth Pecans offer a taste of New Orleans without ever needing to leave home. The buttery sweetness of our praline coating is the perfect touch to our premium mammoth pecans for a taste that will keep you coming back for more. Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.
- Kosher dairy certified
- No cholesterol
- Freshness sealed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PECANS, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: SALT, PEANUT AND/OR COTTONSEED OIL, SOY LECITHIN
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
