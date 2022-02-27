Fisher® Glazed Pecans Perspective: front
Fisher® Glazed Pecans Perspective: left
Fisher® Glazed Pecans Perspective: right
Fisher® Glazed Pecans

24 ozUPC: 0007069027066
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. Fisher Praline Mammoth Pecans offer a taste of New Orleans without ever needing to leave home. The buttery sweetness of our praline coating is the perfect touch to our premium mammoth pecans for a taste that will keep you coming back for more. Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.

  • Kosher dairy certified
  • No cholesterol
  • Freshness sealed

Nutrition Facts
21.0 About servings per container
Serving size32
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat5g0%
Monounsaturated Fat7g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar11g0%
Protein2g0%
Calcium20mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PECANS, SUGAR, CORN SYRUP, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: SALT, PEANUT AND/OR COTTONSEED OIL, SOY LECITHIN

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

