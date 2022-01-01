Ingredients

PEANUTS, SUGAR, HONEY, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SALT, MODIFIED POTATO STARCH, MALTODEXTRIN AND XANTHAN GUM

Allergen Info

Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

