Fisher® Honey Roasted Peanuts
Product Details
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. Honey is nature's perfect sweetener and that's why we've honey-coated our premium peanuts and gently roasted them for a sweet crunch that everyone will love. Fisher Honey Roasted Peanuts are the perfect blend of sweet and salty! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat and saturated fat content.
- Made with real honey
- No artificial colors or flavors
- Kosher certified
- No cholesterol
- Freshness sealed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PEANUTS, SUGAR, HONEY, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SALT, MODIFIED POTATO STARCH, MALTODEXTRIN AND XANTHAN GUM
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More