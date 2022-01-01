Fisher® Honey Roasted Peanuts Perspective: front
Fisher® Honey Roasted Peanuts Perspective: left
Fisher® Honey Roasted Peanuts Perspective: right
Fisher® Honey Roasted Peanuts

36 ozUPC: 0007069027068
Fisher snack nuts are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! We only use the highest quality nuts and you'll taste the difference in every bite. Honey is nature's perfect sweetener and that's why we've honey-coated our premium peanuts and gently roasted them for a sweet crunch that everyone will love. Fisher Honey Roasted Peanuts are the perfect blend of sweet and salty! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat and saturated fat content.

  • Made with real honey
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • Kosher certified
  • No cholesterol
  • Freshness sealed

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
34.0 About servings per container
Serving size30
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g19%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat4g0%
Monounsaturated Fat7g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber2g6%
Sugar4g0%
Protein7g0%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PEANUTS, SUGAR, HONEY, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SALT, MODIFIED POTATO STARCH, MALTODEXTRIN AND XANTHAN GUM

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

