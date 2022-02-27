Fisher® Hunger Fighter Trail Mix Perspective: front
Fisher® Hunger Fighter Trail Mix Perspective: left
Fisher® Hunger Fighter Trail Mix Perspective: right
Fisher® Hunger Fighter Trail Mix

38 ozUPC: 0007069027073
Product Details

Fisher trail mixes are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! Our trail mix varieties provide delicious, convenient options for wherever the trail takes you. When hunger strikes, fight back with crunchy peanuts and almonds, dried sweetened cranberries and soynuts. Fisher Hunger Fighter is a great way to batttle your afternoon snack attacks, without having to sacrifice delicious flavor! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.

  • 7g of protein per serving
  • Low sodium
  • No cholesterol
  • Kosher certified
  • Freshness sealed

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
31.0 About servings per container
Serving size34
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g17%
Saturated Fat1.5g9%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat4g0%
Monounsaturated Fat7g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg2%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber4g13%
Sugar7g0%
Protein7g0%
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PEANUTS, ALMONDS, DRIED SWEETENED CRANBERRIES (CRANBERRIES, SUGAR, SUNFLOWER OIL), SOYBEANS, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SEA SALT

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible