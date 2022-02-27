Fisher® Hunger Fighter Trail Mix
Product Details
Fisher trail mixes are packed with wholesome goodness, rich flavor and that signature crunch you crave! Our trail mix varieties provide delicious, convenient options for wherever the trail takes you. When hunger strikes, fight back with crunchy peanuts and almonds, dried sweetened cranberries and soynuts. Fisher Hunger Fighter is a great way to batttle your afternoon snack attacks, without having to sacrifice delicious flavor! Fisher family size jars are perfect for sharing your favorite snack nuts with the important people in your life. Savory, sweet, or a crunchy classic? Fisher has a snack nut or two for everyone in your crew. For a fresh twist on snacking, think Fisher! See nutrition information for fat content.
- 7g of protein per serving
- Low sodium
- No cholesterol
- Kosher certified
- Freshness sealed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
PEANUTS, ALMONDS, DRIED SWEETENED CRANBERRIES (CRANBERRIES, SUGAR, SUNFLOWER OIL), SOYBEANS, VEGETABLE OIL (PEANUT, COTTONSEED, SOYBEAN AND/OR SUNFLOWER SEED), SEA SALT
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More