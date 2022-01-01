Fisher® Oven Roasted Peanuts Perspective: front
Fisher® Oven Roasted Peanuts Perspective: left
Fisher® Oven Roasted Peanuts Perspective: right
Fisher® Oven Roasted Peanuts

24 ozUPC: 0007069027608
Product Details

Why is oven roasted better? Unlike some other nuts, Fisher Oven Roasted Never Fried® nuts are never fried. All nuts have natural oils-so why fry them in even more oil? We start with a tasty mix of your favorite nuts like almonds, cashews, pecans and pistachios, adding only sea salt for a clean, fresh taste. Never Fried. Nothing to Hide.

  • No artificial ingredients
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Kosher certified
  • Resealable canister

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
24.0 About servings per container
Serving size28
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat2g11%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g0%
Monounsaturated Fat7g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar1g0%
Protein7g0%
Calcium20mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
PEANUTS, SEA SALT

Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
