Fisher® Oven Roasted Whole Cashews

24 ozUPC: 0007069027081
Product Details

Why is oven roasted better? Unlike some other nuts, Fisher Oven Roasted Never Fried® nuts are never fried. All nuts have natural oils-so why fry them in even more oil? We start with a tasty mix of your favorite nuts like almonds, cashews, pecans and pistachios, adding only sea salt for a clean, fresh taste. Never Fried. Nothing to Hide. See nutrition information for fat and saturated fat content.

  • No artificial ingredients
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Kosher certified
  • Resealable canister

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
24.0 About servings per container
Serving size28
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat2g0%
Monounsaturated Fat8g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0.5g3%
Sugar1g0%
Protein4g0%
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.7mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CASHEWS, SEA SALT

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Peanuts and Their Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
