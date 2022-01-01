Let's rock and roll, baby! with colorful lights, fun music and phrases, bright beats spin & crawl tumble ball Beat Belle break dances to the beat, tumbling here, there and everywhere! little ones will have a ball crawling and chasing after their adorable Boogey buddy. Just push her face to take a spin around the dance floor with this rocking' Beat Belle! where development comes into play gross motor: as babies play, dance and crawl along with Beat Belle, they're building up little muscles! sensory: the tumbling motions, colorful lights, and silly sounds stimulate your baby's developing senses. Thinking skills: discovering all the ways they can make Beat Belle move introduces little ones to cause & effect!.