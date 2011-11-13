Your baby will have hours of fun filling the bucket with different block shapes that fit through the lid. Sorting and grasping the blocks helps baby develop better finger and hand dexterity. Playset includes ten different shaped and colored blocks and the bucket has an easy-to-grasp handle for carrying.

Helps your baby identify colors

Helps your baby identify shapes

Blocks are the perfect size for baby to hold

Model: K7167

Age Range: 6 months and up