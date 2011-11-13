Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Brilliant Basics Baby's First Blocks
1 ctUPC: 0088796151123
Your baby will have hours of fun filling the bucket with different block shapes that fit through the lid. Sorting and grasping the blocks helps baby develop better finger and hand dexterity. Playset includes ten different shaped and colored blocks and the bucket has an easy-to-grasp handle for carrying.
- Helps your baby identify colors
- Helps your baby identify shapes
- Blocks are the perfect size for baby to hold
Model: K7167
Age Range: 6 months and up
