This toy laptop keeps babies busy with lots of hands-on play! As your little computer whiz presses, flips, and slides the different activities, they'll hear exciting songs, sounds, and phrases that introduce numbers, colors, shapes, and more! Where development comes into play Academics: Playful songs and phrases introduce number, the alphabet, shapes, colors, and more. Fine Motor: As little fingers press, flip, and slide the hands-on activities, fine motor skills like dexterity and hand-eye coordination are being fostered. Creativity & Imagination: The realistic design encourages early role play and imaginative fun as your little one pretends to "work" from home!