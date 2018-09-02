Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym

1 ctUPC: 0088796167010
Purchase Options

Product Details

Kick play time up a notch with the Fisher-Price® Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym, which has five light-up piano keys, a repositionable toy arch, and four musical settings that keep your little one rocking out for years! As your baby grows from lay and play to tummy time to sitting up at the piano, you can change up the music and learning, too! Smart Stages® technology lets you change the learning content to best fit your baby's age and stage, while real piano notes encourage your little Mozart to create a tune of their own! You can even detach the keyboard for musical fun on the go!