Kick play time up a notch with the Fisher-Price® Deluxe Kick & Play Piano Gym, which has five light-up piano keys, a repositionable toy arch, and four musical settings that keep your little one rocking out for years! As your baby grows from lay and play to tummy time to sitting up at the piano, you can change up the music and learning, too! Smart Stages® technology lets you change the learning content to best fit your baby's age and stage, while real piano notes encourage your little Mozart to create a tune of their own! You can even detach the keyboard for musical fun on the go!