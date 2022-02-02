Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Fisher Price Despicable Me Minions: Rise of Gru Imaginext Kevin with Nunchucks Mini Figure
1UPC: 0088796187857
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Young fans can recreate the exciting action of the film Minions: The Rise of Gru with this Imaginext Minions figure set from Fisher-Price featuring Kung Fu Minion Kevin and his nunchucks accessory. What unexpected mischief will this Minion get up to next That's for your young mastermind to decide! Imaginext Imagine What's Next!