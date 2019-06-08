Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Fisher-Price Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4 Pizza Planet Truck
1UPC: 0088796176891
Purchase Options
Product Details
Kids can send Buzz Lightyear racing into exciting Disney/Pixar Toy Story adventures with this Pizza Planet Truck.Lift the truck hoodto loadpizza projectile disks and with space invaders in sight,turn the Power Padto send those pies flying! Can Buzz make it home to Andy? That's for your young adventurer to decide! Imaginext Imagine What's Next!