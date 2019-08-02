Fisher-Price DIY Tool Belt Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price DIY Tool Belt Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price DIY Tool Belt Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price DIY Tool Belt Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price DIY Tool Belt Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Fisher-Price DIY Tool Belt

1UPC: 0088796178694
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Role play tool belt with pretend tools for kids ages 3 year and up ?Fabric tool belt has plastic compartments to hold tools in place Real working, soft measuring tape retracts into container ?Pretend hammer, screwdriver, and saw with real wooden handles, and soft doughnut Gift-ready package is perfect for storage, too!

Shipping & Return Information