Fisher-Price DIY Tool Belt
Product Details
Role play tool belt with pretend tools for kids ages 3 year and up ?Fabric tool belt has plastic compartments to hold tools in place Real working, soft measuring tape retracts into container ?Pretend hammer, screwdriver, and saw with real wooden handles, and soft doughnut Gift-ready package is perfect for storage, too!