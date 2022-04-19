Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Doodle Pro Super Stamper - Assorted
1 ctUPC: 0088796108038
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
The Doodle Pro® Super Stomper offers hours of classic mess-free drawing, doodling and stamping fun in a sleek new design! The attached screen saver pen, four easy to use shape stampers and extra-large magnetic drawing screen gives little ones the big confidence they need when drawing and doodling. Plus, the easy-slide eraser magically cleans the screen so they can draw up new creations over & over again!
Model: CHH61
Age Range: 3+
In-Package Dimensions: 13.0 Inch x 2.5 Inch x 15.0 Inch
In-Package Weight: 1.76 Pound
Shipping & Return Information
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.