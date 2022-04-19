The Doodle Pro® Super Stomper offers hours of classic mess-free drawing, doodling and stamping fun in a sleek new design! The attached screen saver pen, four easy to use shape stampers and extra-large magnetic drawing screen gives little ones the big confidence they need when drawing and doodling. Plus, the easy-slide eraser magically cleans the screen so they can draw up new creations over & over again!

Model: CHH61

Age Range: 3+

In-Package Dimensions: 13.0 Inch x 2.5 Inch x 15.0 Inch

In-Package Weight: 1.76 Pound