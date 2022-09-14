Young crimefighters can use these Imaginext® figures from Fisher-Price® to re-enact their favorite DC Super Friends™ battles or create cool stories of their own. Each character figure comes with an accessory piece to enhance the imaginative play. Bring these Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ figures to any Imaginext® vehicle or playset to bring the action to life! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Bullet Feature 1Collection of Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ poseable character figures for preschool-friendly, Super-Hero playBullet Feature 2​Includes 1 figure and an accessory. Each figure sold separately and subject to availability.Bullet Feature 3Move figures' arms and legs for more realistic actionBullet Feature 4Bring these figures to any Imaginext® vehicle or playset to bring the action to life! (Playsets sold separately and subject to availability.)​