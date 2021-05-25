From the streets of Gotham City™ to the skies, Batman™ can keep an eye out for mischief with the Imaginext® DC Super Friends™ Bat-Tech Batmobile™ vehicle from Fisher-Price®. When kids place Batman™ in the driver's seat and press the trigger, they'll see the figure's chest light up as the vehicle transforms into flight mode. Let's fly! With Super-Villains in sight, press the trigger to launch projectiles from the hidden launcher and send those bad guys running for cover.

​Set includes transforming Batmobile™ vehicle, Batman™ figure, and 2 disk projectiles.

​Press the trigger to transform the vehicle into flight mode and send projectiles flying from the hidden launcher.

​Batman™ can protect the streets and skies of Gotham City™ with this transforming Batmobile™ vehicle and figure set.

Place figure in the driver's seat and press the trigger to see his chest light up! Bring this figure to the Imaginext® Bat-Tech Batcave™ for more light-up action. (Playset sold separately and subject to availability.)

​For preschool crime-fighters ages 3-8 years