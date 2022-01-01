Batman keeps the streets and skies of Gotham City safe with this awesome, fully loaded Batcycle! At the push of a button, the motorcycle wheels pop open to transform the cycle to a hover bike and launch a disc projectile! As Batman soars through the skies on the hover bike, Super-Villains go running for cover. Your young Super Hero can create all sorts of exciting, crime-fighting adventures with this Imaginext DC Super Friends figure and vehicle set. Imaginext Imagine What's Next!