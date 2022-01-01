Fisher-Price® Imaginext DC Super Friends Oozing Clayface & Robin Action Figure Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Imaginext DC Super Friends Oozing Clayface & Robin Action Figure Set Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Imaginext DC Super Friends Oozing Clayface & Robin Action Figure Set Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Imaginext DC Super Friends Oozing Clayface & Robin Action Figure Set Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Fisher-Price® Imaginext DC Super Friends Oozing Clayface & Robin Action Figure Set Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Fisher-Price® Imaginext DC Super Friends Oozing Clayface & Robin Action Figure Set

1 ctUPC: 0088796171744
Purchase Options

Product Details

Oozing Clayface and Robin team up to fight crime in Gotham City! Load ooze into the back of Clayface's head. Push the Power Pad to watch ooze flow out his mouth as the jaw opens & closes. Includes 2 figures and jar of ooze.