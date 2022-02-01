Preschool kids can really get in on the action with this DC Super Friends Slammers Batmobile & Mystery Figure unboxable set from Fisher-Price! Rip the tab, slam the box down and surprise! Discover a mystery DC Super Friends figure inside. Then use the pieces to build a super-cool Batmobile vehicle. Collect additional Imaginext DC Super Friends Slammers mystery figure and vehicle sets for more surprising, Super-Hero versus Super-Villain action! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.)