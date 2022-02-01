Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Ankylosaurus & Action Figure Set Perspective: front
Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Ankylosaurus & Action Figure Set Perspective: top
Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Ankylosaurus & Action Figure Set

1 ctUPC: 0088796170180
Product Details

A turn or press of a Power Pad brings the thrilling action of these Jurassic World™ figure sets to life! Collect them all to create even more exciting adventures! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Imaginext® Imagine What's Next!™

Includes:

  • Action Figure
  • Dinosaur
  • Accessories

Model: FXT30

Age Range: 3-8 Years

