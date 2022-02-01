Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Ankylosaurus & Action Figure Set
1 ctUPC: 0088796170180
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
A turn or press of a Power Pad brings the thrilling action of these Jurassic World™ figure sets to life! Collect them all to create even more exciting adventures! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Imaginext® Imagine What's Next!™
Includes:
- Action Figure
- Dinosaur
- Accessories
Model: FXT30
Age Range: 3-8 Years
Shipping & Return Information
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.