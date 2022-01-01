Kids can recreate their favorite moments from the films, or create new ones of their own, with these exciting vehicle and figure sets! Collect them all! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Imaginext® Imagine What's Next!™

Includes:

Action Figure

ATV

Claw

Model: FMX94

Age Range: 3-8 Years

In-Package Dimensions: 7.5 Inch x 2.63 Inch x 6.25 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.50 Pound