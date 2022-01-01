Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World ATV Technician Action Figure Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World ATV Technician Action Figure Set

1 ctUPC: 0088796158454
Purchase Options

Product Details

Kids can recreate their favorite moments from the films, or create new ones of their own, with these exciting vehicle and figure sets! Collect them all! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.) Imaginext® Imagine What's Next!™

Includes:

  • Action Figure
  • ATV
  • Claw

Model: FMX94

Age Range: 3-8 Years

In-Package Dimensions: 7.5 Inch x 2.63 Inch x 6.25 Inch

In-Package Weight: 0.50 Pound