Fisher-Price® Imaginext® Jurassic World Dilophosaurus & Agent Action Figure Set
1 ctUPC: 0088796158424
Product Details
The Asset Containment Unit carefully approaches the Dilophosaurus. With the push of the Power Pad, the dinosaur could fire venomous goo at the agent, so he must tread cautiously. Can he get the creature under control before it attacks? That's for your young adventurer to decide!
