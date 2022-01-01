Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World, Dr. Malcolm & Dimetrodon
1UPC: 0088796161930
Purchase Options
Product Details
Dr. Ian Malcolm is wandering around theJurassic Park grounds when he encounters a Dimetrodon hunting for food. Can the wise-cracking mathematician net the dinosaur before it catches sight of him? That?s for your young adventurer to decide! Fisher-Price Imaginext Imagine What?s Next!
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.