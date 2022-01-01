Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World, Park Workers & Pterodactyl
1UPC: 0088796161929
Purchase Options
Product Details
Who cares for the many prehistoric creatures that roam, fly, and swim around the Jurassic World park? The park rangers, of course! Young adventurers can create all sorts of excitingstories with these park employees and a "flying" Pterodactyl! Fisher-Price Imaginext Imagine What?s Next!
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.