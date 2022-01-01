Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Fisher-Price® Imaginext Jurassic World Pterodactyl Dinosaur Action Figure Set
1 ctUPC: 0088796169910
Purchase Options
Product Details
Watch out! Pterodactyl's feet can hold onto the agent figure & "fly" away with him! Move the figure's arms and legs for more realistic play. Move the dinosaur's head and wings to make it "fly".
*Each sold separately and subject to availability.
Includes: Pterodactyl and Mercenary figure
Product Reviews
Kroger is not responsible for the content provided in customer ratings and reviews. For more information, visit our Terms and Conditions.